Larry David to narrate new “Go the F*** to Sleep” book

Larry David will narrate the audiobook version of a popular children’s tale, in what may be the most sarcastic, dark-humored bedtime story known to man. David will narrate “F**** – Now There Are Two of You,” the newest installment in the “Go the F*** to Sleep” bedtime story series by Adam Mansbach.

Entertainment Weekly confirmed David, the creator of “Seinfeld” who plays a fictionalized version of himself on “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” has been tapped to narrate the book.

- Advertisement -

In “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” David is known to express his annoyances – even if voicing his opinion gets him in more trouble than it’s worth. So, who better than to narrate the tongue-in-cheek book about a parent begrudgingly taking care of not one, but two kids.

Trending News

Mansbach’s first children’s book “Go the F*** to Sleep,” which was about an annoyed parent desperately trying to get their kid to go to bed, was narrated by Samuel L. Jackson.

“I’m sure my parents experienced feelings similar to those of the narrator in this book,” David said in a statement to EW. “Is it any wonder I’m so f‑‑‑ed up?” Mansbach/Brozman & Getty

The sarcastic book was more for parents than kids – and it sold more than 100,000 copies on Amazon. Jackson, known to play potty-mouthed characters, was a perfect narrator for the f-bomb-laced tale. Video of Jackson’s dramatic reading of the book went viral in 2011.

Mansbach and illustrator Owen Brozman, who also created “You Have to F‑‑‑ing Eat,” are back for the new book, which will be out on October 1 and is available for preorder. It is unclear when David’s audiobook version will be available.

As a father of two, David knows what it’s like to be outnumbered by children. He’s also a second-born child himself. “I’m sure my parents experienced feelings similar to those of the narrator in this book,” David said in a statement to EW. “Is it any wonder I’m so f‑‑‑ed up?”