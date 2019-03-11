Last day for Columbus storm victims to sit down with American Red Cross case workers at Trotter

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)- Monday was the last day for Columbus storm victims to sit down with American Red Cross case workers.

The organization has been set up on the lower level of the Trotter Convention Center.

Red Cross has been taking applications and having one on ones with those impacted.

The assistance provided by the Red Cross depends on the needs of each resident.

Workers say assistance from the Red Cross is separate form any other benefits from other agencies.

If you were unable to meet with caseworkers, you can call 1-800-RED CROSS for more help.