Late Friday front kicks up a weekend breeze, cooler Sunday

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Pleasant weather continues Friday & Saturday. Chilly weather returns Sunday!

FRIDAY: Expect a variably cloudy sky with highs in the 70s, closer to 80° nearer I-55.

FRIDAY NIGHT: The much-anticipated front sweeps through late in the evening, accompanied by a brief shower and increase in cloud cover.

WEEKEND: Saturday looks mostly sunny and breezy w/highs in the 70s. The partial annual solar eclipse should have excellent viewing across northeastern MS and western AL. Clouds will increase Saturday night, and Sunday looks like quite the brisk day. Expect a good deal of cloud cover with limited sun; this will likely hold in the lower 60s.

NEXT WEEK: We’ll clear back into sunshine by Monday with slowly moderating temperatures. Highs will stay in the 60s Monday, but we’ll be in the mid 70s by the middle of next week. Overnight lows will stay in the 40s.