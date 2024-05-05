Late Lowndes County volunteer firefighter is honored in Maryland

The National Fallen Firefighters Foundation is hosting its 43rd annual Memorial Weekend, honoring fallen firefighters from across the country.

EMMITSBURG, MD. (WCBI)- A Lowndes County volunteer firefighter is being honored in Maryland.

Lowndes County volunteer fire department’s Wayne Doyle passed away in 2022.

He served with the volunteer fire department for almost 40 years.

The weekend consists of a Candlelight service on Saturday night and a memorial service on Sunday morning, May 5.

Over 200 firefighters from all over the United States will be honored in this weekend’s ceremonies.

