Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office make a drug arrest

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WCBI) – On February 28, around 1:45 p.m., the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Deputies, served a search warrant at a residence in the 1800 block of 28th Avenue in Meridian.

Over 10 ounces of methamphetamine, about a half pound of marijuana, over a 1/4 ounce of cocaine, and about 58 dosage units of ecstasy were found.

53-year-old Lester Delance Sillimon was arrested and charged with Aggravated Trafficking Methamphetamine, Trafficking Ecstasy, and Possession of Cocaine with the Intent to Distribute.

All charges were within 1500 feet of a church and a bond of $100,000 for each charge was set.

His total bond is $300,000.

This case will be presented to a grand jury.

