Lauren Zarandona named Mississippi’s 2026 Teacher of the Year

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A Columbus-based teacher is the Mississippi Department of Education’s 2026 Teacher of the Year.

Lauren Zarandona is a teacher at the Mississippi School for Mathematics and Science for 11th and 12th-grade math.

Zarandona says learning is more than getting a correct answer or knowing the right information, but said learning leads to understanding for all students. She said teaching students how to think is more important than teaching them what to think.

According to MDE, the annual Teacher of the Year program recognizes a teacher within the state who inspires students, demonstrates leadership inside and outside of the classroom, and serves as an active member within the community.

The recipient receives a $5,000 stipend and will share expertise through presentations and activities.

Zarandona will represent the state in the National Teacher of the Year Competition.

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