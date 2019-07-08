Law enforcement continue to search for escaped inmates

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The Mississippi Department of Corrections is asking Rankin County residents to be on alert for two escaped inmates possibly being in the area.

MDOC and local, state and federal law enforcement are searching the area of Pearson Road and 468 for Jonathan Blankenship and Christopher High.

The two inmates escaped from Central Mississippi Correctional Facility early Friday morning wearing white tops and red and white striped pants.

Commissioner Pelicia Hall said tips are being investigated, but so far there hasn’t been any confirmed sightings of Blankenship and High.

If you see Blankenship and High, call the MDOC at 662-745-6611, ext. 4200, Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS (8477), the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) at 601-987-1530, or your nearest law enforcement agency.