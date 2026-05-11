Law enforcement warns residents about a traffic scam across MS

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – An old scam is getting a new look, and law enforcement agencies across the state are saying don’t fall for it.

It is the unpaid traffic violation scam. This time it’s coming by text message, and somewhat official-looking if you don’t know what to look for.

First thing, even though it looks official, has a judge’s name, and even a case number, no court in Mississippi is going to issue or serve a legal summons by text.

The second thing to look at is who it claims to be from. Mississippi District Court Jurisdiction is *not* an actual legal body in the state.

If you needed another indication that it’s phony, you can look at the bottom. There’s a logo that says “Mississippi District Court”. If it were from an actual court in Mississippi, it would have the Mississippi State Seal or some variation.

If you receive a text like this, do not click on any of the links, and do not respond. Delete it.

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