TUPELO, MISS. (WCBI) – It was a time to remember and honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice protecting and serving communities throughout Northeast Mississippi.

The Northeast Mississippi Law Enforcement Memorial Service was held at the Elvis Presley Birthplace.

Names of all law officers killed in the line of duty were read and “Taps’ was played to honor their memory and sacrifice.

Monroe County Sheriff Kevin Crook was guest speaker. Sheriff Crook’s department had the most recent line of duty death, when Deputy Sheriff Dylan Pickle was killed when he was hit by a car at a safety checkpoint last July.

“Knowing that we all, not just in our suffering and our grief, over the loss of family members, law officers, but just the daily grind of knowing that stress and burden, ever increasing now on low enforcement officers, we need to be around one another,” Sheriff Crook said.

“I just know these police officers put that uniform on and they go out everyday to protect us and I want everyone of them to come home to their families, I want everybody to support them and be there for them,” said Debi Pearson, mother of Monroe County Sheriff’s Deputy Dylan Pickle.

This week is National Police Week. So far this year, 97 police officers have been killed in the line of duty nationwide.