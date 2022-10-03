Lawmakers make preparations for next year’s legislative session

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – The Legislature may not be in session, but lawmakers are still at work preparing for next year.

That was one of the messages from Lieutenant Governor Delbert Hosemann today.

Hosemann was speaking to business and community leaders in Starkville.

He touted the accomplishments of this year’s session but said there are some things he would like to see on next year’s agenda.

Topping that list would be a pay raise for all state employees.

Hosemann pointed out that due to attrition there are fewer employees, and they’re handling a heavier workload.

The Legislature reconvenes in January.

