LCBS approves proposal to make offer on location for coroner’s new office

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Lowndes County Supervisors think they may have found a good location for the Coroner’s new office.

Supervisors approved a proposal to make an offer on one of the buildings on the former Microtek-Ecolab campus on Lehmberg Road.

The move came after the county and the City of Columbus agreed to sell the jointly-owned former Maxxim Medical building to Apex Ammunition.

That building has served as the County Morgue and Coroner’s office for several years.

They believe the Microtek building has many of the features they’re looking for, and at over 20,000 square feet, it offers room for other uses.

“We also are in consideration of putting in an alternative Emergency Management ‘War Room’, so to speak. And, if something happens to the courthouse, there has to be an alternative site for emergency management. So, there’s plenty of space also to do that,” said Trip Hairston, Lowndes County Board of Supervisors President.

Supervisors are submitting a $400,000 offer for the Microtek Building.

