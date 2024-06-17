LCBS finalizes contract with Golden Triangle Development LINK

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Lowndes County’s relationship with the Golden Triangle Development LINK was officially extended.

The Board of Supervisors finalized the county’s contract with The LINK.

Supervisors voted in April to renew the contract and increase the county’s contribution to the LINK from $350,000 to $500,000 a year.

The move was necessary to finalize the agreement.

Since April, Clay and Oktibbeha counties have followed suit and increased their payments to The Link as well.

