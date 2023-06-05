LCBS votes to rename Lowndes County Soccer Complex after Roger Short

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The Lowndes County Soccer Complex will now bear the name of the man who helped make it happen.

At Monday’s meeting, the Lowndes County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously to rename the facility, the Roger Short Soccer Complex.

Short was credited with recognizing the need for a top-notch soccer complex in the area.

As director of what was then the Columbus Lowndes Recreational Authority, he worked tirelessly to make it a reality.

When the county and city disbanded the CLRA, and the Soccer Complex reverted to the County, Short continued to oversee activities, maintenance, and improvements there as director of the Lowndes Recreation Department until his death last October.

