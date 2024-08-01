LCSD Career Tech Center installs new tech to teach safety lessons

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – New technology going into the classroom should make teaching students how to use heavy equipment safer and easier.

Heavy equipment simulators were installed at the Lowndes County School District’s Career Technology Center.

The simulators were acquired through a $75,000 Equip-MS grant.

They will be used to train students on using heavy equipment like bulldozers and dump trucks.

All shop classes such as auto, construction, welding, and industrial maintenance will use the simulators.

“We’re here for students and so our excitement is for them. So many people walk through the halls of our career tech center when they visit and they say ‘Man I wish I had something like this when I was going through high school.’ And so it just makes my heart flow that we are able to offer these experiences to students today,” said Susan McClelland.

One of the best parts is that students who are too young to actually drive a bulldozer will have the opportunity to use the simulator to prepare for when they are old enough.

