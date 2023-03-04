LCSO body cam footage of Adel Musa’s arrest released (FULL VIDEO)

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)- Body cam footage has been released from the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office of Adel Musa’s arrest by the Columbus Police Department.

MUSA, also known as “Mr. John”, claims he was alerted by his security system of movement at one of his business properties.

When he arrived at the business with his wife, he held a man at gunpoint until law enforcement arrived.

Police Chief Joseph Daughtry says officers could not determine if the person in the security footage was the same man lying on the ground during the incident. Still, LCSO deputies could be heard on the video discussing the man’s resemblance to the one suspected of previous thefts at the building.

An LCSO deputy can be heard saying that he is not “worried” about Musa’s gun.

Columbus Police officers however arrested Musa after asking him if he pulled a gun on the other person.

Officers also say they smelled alcohol on Musa’s breath during the encounter.

Musa was arrested and charged with Simple Assault and later released on bond.

The person in question was released.

A GoFund Me for Musa has raised over $20,000 so far for business repairs from recent property crimes and other reasons.