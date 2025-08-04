Learning and laughs mark first day of school at Joyner Elementary

Teachers, administrators and staff have high expectations as new school year begins

TUPELO, MISS. (WCBI) – Although second-grade teacher Allyson McGraw is starting her 22nd year at Joyner Elementary, she said the beginning of a new school year is always a thrill.

“It is exciting every time seeing all the school supplies out, all the little kids in their back-to-school outfits,” McGraw said.

And on the first day of the first full week, students were busy in class, and at P.E.

McGraw has seen a lot of changes at Joyner in two decades, but some things endure.

“The building has been painted many times, we have gone through a lot of curriculum changes, superintendents, principals, but making those relationship connections, we have always taught reading, we have always taught math, always gone in my room, shut my door and taught students, and that has never changed,” McGraw said.

This will be Kim Foster’s fourteenth year as principal at Joyner. She says the start of a new school year is always full of big expectations, especially with recent improvements and ongoing upgrades.

“Thankfully we have had some updates on our building, façade outside, and we are looking forward to that, we also have had security changes, changes to our entry points, and we are looking forward to our city, doing some work on our city playground and some of our kids said earlier the city playground is one of their favorites, so we are thankful for that community partnership,” Foster said.

Second-graders Elizabeth and Aubree said they are looking forward to their last year at Joyner.

What is your favorite thing about Joyner?

“Making friends,” said Elizabeth.

What is your favorite thing?

“Going outside,” said Aubree.

The theme for this year is “There is no place Like Joyner.” And the goal for teachers, administrators and staff is to help every student, or ‘Joey” see Joyner as a home away from home, where they have fun, while learning.

Joyner serves students in kindergarten through second grade.

