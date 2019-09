LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – State troopers are investigating a deadly crash in northern Lowndes County.

The accident happened Tuesday on Highway 12, near Steens Road, about 4 p.m.

- Advertisement -

An SUV and car collided.

Coroner Greg Merchant confirmed at least one person died. There was also at least one injury in the crash.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol is expected to release more information later Tuesday evening, as the crash remains under investigation.