COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Plans are moving forward with placing LED lights in Columbus street lights.

At Tuesday’s city council meeting a member from Path Company will talk about the benefits of the LED lights.

- Advertisement -

In all, more than 4,300 LED lights are expected to light up the Friendly City.

Mayor Smith said lights still need to be placed along the Riverwalk.

If Path can get all of the equipment in time, Mayor Smith is hopeful the lights will be finished by mid-December.