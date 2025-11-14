Lee Co. Northeast Mississippi Hunger Coalition holds chicken giveaway

LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Although the U.S. government shutdown is over, there are still many households waiting for paychecks or SNAP benefits.

That is why the Hunger Coalition of Northeast Mississippi is holding a chicken giveaway this Saturday. It is for those who have temporarily lost SNAP Benefits, government workers who have been furloughed, or individuals and families facing food insecurity.

It happens Saturday morning at the Tupelo Furniture Market, and cars cannot line up until 8. The giveaway starts at 9. Jason Martin is executive director of the Hunger Coalition of Northeast Mississippi. He said this is another way to help meet the needs of those impacted by the record-breaking government shutdown.

“The government shutdown has certainly had a strong impact on our community. We are out here serving today at the St Luke Food Pantry, and we have an abundance of people coming through. The line is longer than usual. Hunger Coalition is reaching out deep into our community. Our goal is to fill those gaps, and when we have a crisis situation, we want to dig in and support our community when there is a time of need,” said Jason Martin of Coalition of Mississippi.

That chicken giveaway takes place Saturday from 9 am until 11 am at Building Four of the Tupelo Furniture Market. There is a limit of three households per vehicle, and this is for Lee County residents only.

