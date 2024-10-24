Lee Co. puts a pause on proposed ordinance for mobile homes

LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Lee County Supervisors have hit the pause button on a proposed mobile home ordinance for county residents.

In May, a revised mobile home ordinance was proposed. It was the first update to the ordinance in thirty years and included a minimum two acre lot for new mobile home permits, minimum distance from another structure and a 60 foot setback from the road.

Recently, pushback from the public, especially on social media, caused supervisors to pause the process. A public hearing will be held soon on the issue.

Board of Supervisors President Wesley Webb said there has been a lot of misunderstanding. However, Chad Mills, a longtime mobile home dealer, said his future clients in Lee County would be impacted by the proposals.

“We are not just going to come in and say, ‘you are not up to regulation, you can’t do this.’ Until you apply for another permit, you don’t have to apply for a permit if you have one in place. You are grandfathered in, you’re fine. We are not going to come and kick anybody out of their place. We can’t do that”, said Webb.

“There are so many newlywed couples whom their first home is a manufactured home. Elderly people who sell stick built homes to live back closer to their kids, live in a manufactured home. Some people just can’t afford $300,000 to $400,000 homes, and manufactured home is their best thing for a family to be able to afford”, said Mills.

So far no date has been set for the public hearing on the mobile home ordinance.

You can read the full text of the ordinance here: Manufactured-Home-Ordinance-10-7-24-1-2

