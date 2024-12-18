Lee Co. Supervisors approve of new jail complex pre-plans

LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Lee County Supervisors have given the “ok” for consultants to proceed with pre-planning and design for a new jail and justice complex.

During a meeting on Monday evening of December 16, supervisors voted four to one to move ahead with the next step in the long process of getting a new jail.

The proposed jail would include 486 beds, office space, a new kitchen, and a morgue. The county’s justice and municipal courts would also be moved to the site.

Board of Supervisors President Wesley Webb said although the process takes time, things are moving forward.

We have got movement happening now, they have been trying, talking about this since 2008, and the day they built the jail it was overcrowded. For us to move forward as a community, we have got to have a strong jail,” said Webb.

Currently, Lee County pays Itawamba County to house up to sixty inmates at their jail.

A detailed plan for the proposed jail and justice complex should be ready in about six months.

