Lee County Coroner investigates accidental death of a firefighter

LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The Lee County Coroner’s Office is investigating the accidental death of a firefighter.

Coroner Carolyn Green said 58-year-old Terry Dykes of the Pinedale Volunteer Fire Department fell from a firetruck Saturday, March 1.

Dykes was on-duty with the department at the time of the incident.

He was taken to North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo.

He died on Monday, March 3, as a result of his injuries.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.