Lee County Coroner’s Office investigates a fatal car accident
The accident took place on Highway 45 near Shannon, Mississippi.
LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The Lee County Coroner’s Office is investigating a fatal car accident that occurred around midnight Saturday night.
The accident took place on Highway 45 near Shannon, Mississippi.
40-Year-Old Tiffani Bianca Stephens and 17-year-old Xzavious Jeremiah Bailey -both of Okolona were killed in the accident.
Stephens was driving an SUV that left the road and wrecked.
Mississippi Highway Patrol is investigating.