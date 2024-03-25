Lee County Coroner’s Office investigates a fatal car accident

The accident took place on Highway 45 near Shannon, Mississippi.

LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The Lee County Coroner’s Office is investigating a fatal car accident that occurred around midnight Saturday night.

40-Year-Old Tiffani Bianca Stephens and 17-year-old Xzavious Jeremiah Bailey -both of Okolona were killed in the accident.

Stephens was driving an SUV that left the road and wrecked.

Mississippi Highway Patrol is investigating.

