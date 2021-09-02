Lee County deputies arrested a man in the sheriff’s office

Around 10 o'clock Thursday morning Christopher Thomas came into the lobby of the Sheriff's Office in Tupelo.

LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Lee County deputies have to take down a suspect on their own turf.

According to deputies, he was acting strange and belligerent.

A deputy tried to assist Thomas, but he reportedly became more agitated.

A second deputy contacted one of Thomas’ relatives, who agreed to come pick the man up.

Before they could arrive, Deputies say Thomas blocked the lobby door and refused to move.

Deputies told Thomas to go outside and wait, but he reportedly turned and charged them.

A deputy tased Thomas. He fell to the floor, but then got up and tackled a deputy.

2 other deputies were able to arrest Thomas.

He is being charged with Disorderly Conduct and Simple Assault on an Officer