TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Lee County Sheriff has fired a detention officer and charged her introducing contraband into a correctional facility.

Johnson said an internal investigation led to others watching as Cathy Barnett gave drugs to inmate Corey Carroll of Mooreville.

- Advertisement -

Deputies quickly recovered the drugs from Carroll and arrested Barnett.

Both could get at least three years in jail if convicted on the contraband smuggling charge.