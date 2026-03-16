Lee County increases law enforcement near primary school

LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – It’s been more than a month since a school resource officer lost his life on duty at Shannon Elementary.

After not having an SRO in the area of the elementary school and Shannon Primary, Lee County Sheriff Jim Johnson released an update on the matter.

Johnson said he’s coordinated with the Mississippi Highway Patrol to saturate — increase law enforcement — near the Shannon School Primary zone on Highway 45.

Since the saturations, Johnson said they’ve issued 78 citations and made two DUI arrests.

All citations were given during active school hours.

Lee County Deputy Rick Haggard was the second SRO killed while working in Shannon, near the same area.

Sheriff Johnson states the goal is simple. They want to protect the children and make the school zones safer.

The Sheriff’s Office ask that people slow down, stay alert, and follow the law when driving through school zones.

They ask for to do their part keeping everyone safe.

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