Lee County Interstate exit will soon be named for slain sheriff

LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Lee County interstate exit could soon be named for a slain sheriff.

The Lee County Board of Supervisors approve the resolution this morning.

County leaders want the legislature to rename the Auburn Road exit on Interstate 22…”the Sheriff Harold Ray Presley Memorial Interchange.”

Area lawmakers are writing and sponsoring the change in both chambers of the legislature.

The next legislative session begins next month.

Presley was first elected to office in 1993. He was killed in a gun battle with a suspect in 2001.