Lee County Library helps keep kids’ minds active through summer reading program

LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The Lee County Library is helping keep kids’ minds active all summer long.

Throughout the summer, the Lee Itawamba Library System has a full slate of programs for kids of all ages. The program is called “Unearth A Story” and features story times, movies, and live guests every Thursday.

This morning, “Mister Rich’s Super Science” visited the Lee County Library. Hundreds of kids, and their parents, daycare teachers, and guardians filled the main area of the library.

Kids were able to take part in a fossil hunt, they got chased by a T. rex, and helped build a Roman Villa. The weekly programs are meant as a fun way to keep kids learning throughout the summer and also encourage them to explore different topics and subjects.

Tune in tonight on WCBI News to learn more.

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