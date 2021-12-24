Lee County Sheriff investigates fatal shooting

A white Dodge Charger with flashing lights was spotted on scene when the shooting occurred

LEE COUNTY, MISS. (WCBI) – The search is on in Lee County for two men spotted at the scene of a fatal shooting.

It was around two Wednesday afternoon when deputies were called to this house at 265 County Road 746 in Plantersville. Deputies found 39 year old Justin Mayfield shot dead, in a bathroom.

Investigators with the North Mississippi Narcotics Unit helped process the scene and found large amounts of cash, marijuana and weapons.

Lee County Sheriff Jim Johnson says potential witnesses also had information about two men in a car that was on the scene when the fatal shooting occurred.

“They are saying it was a white Dodge Charger, occupied by two individuals, one white male, one mixed male, occupying this vehicle. A very unique thing about this vehicle is they claimed it was flashing light of some type on the dash of the vehicle, that left the scene and was there, according to information, while this incident took place.

We need to know what their involvement is, who they are, we have already , since yesterday putting this information, out, have had several calls, working throughout the night and following up leads and will continue to do so until we find out who these people are and connect them or rule them out,” Sheriff Johnson said.

Anyone with information on the suspects in the white car, or anyone with any information on the fatal shooting is asked to call the Lee County Sheriff’;s Department, or Crimestoppers.