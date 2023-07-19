Lee County soon to turn trash pickup over to Waste Management

LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Lee County will soon turn trash pickup over to Waste Management.

The 3-1 vote was made after the Board of Supervisors President Mike Smith refused to sign the contract and recused himself from the final vote.

Board Vice President Wesley Webb was authorized to sign the contract, which allows Waste Management to take over the county’s garbage collection.

Webb said the county was facing increasing costs maintaining equipment, along with multiple burglaries of county-owned trucks.

Webb also said that there are employment opportunities for county workers with Waste Management.

“They have a 401K, stock options they can get with Waste Management, they’re a very reputable company to work for. Those are decisions we made for this. It’s something we didn’t take lightly. We put a lot of thought to this and we felt like all in all Waste Management could do it a whole lot better than we could,” said Webb.

Waste Management is expected to take over the trash pickup in Lee County by November.

