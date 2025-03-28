Lee County teen advocates for youth battling epilepsy

Colton Vales chosen to take part in 'Teens Speak Up' initiative

LEE COUNTY, MISS (WCBI) – 14-year-old Colton Vales and his mom, Ashley, spent their spring break in Washington, DC, attending a conference sponsored by the Epilepsy Foundation of America. Colton was chosen to represent the Magnolia State as part of the Foundation’s Initiative called “Teens Speak Up.”

“It is the person who speaks up, talks for those who can’t talk,” Vales said.

Colton has been living with epilepsy since he suffered a stroke as an infant. His seizures were getting worse, and doctors treating Colton said surgery was not an option. However, after Colton and his family moved to Northeast Mississippi, they connected with a team of doctors at Children’s of Alabama, who said Colton was a strong candidate for brain surgery.

He had the surgery in October, and while he was recovering, a nurse asked Colton if he would like to enter an essay contest for the epilepsy foundation, with one winner from each state selected for the DC trip.

“While in DC, the national epilepsy foundation trained Colton in advocacy, and they also shared with Colton and others all that is going on in the nation concerning epilepsy,” said Colton’s Mom, Ashley.

Colton will spend the next year traveling the state, sharing his story, and being an advocate for teenagers living with epilepsy.

“For people with epilepsy, I want them to know, they are not alone, and they have people to lean on, and for others without epilepsy, it is just a stigma, not just flashing lights, it can be us just staring, not knowing what is going on,” Colton said.

Colton’s Dad, Joseph, said this journey has brought the family closer together and closer to God.

“As a father, you want to protect your kids, and it made it even more difficult when he gets bullied at school. You want to step in and do something, and you really can’t,” said Joseph Vales.

Colton, who has been seizure-free since the surgery, says he is looking especially forward to one thing.

“Driving,” Colton said.

Last year, Mississippi passed the Seizure Safe Schools Act, which requires that public schools have at least one trained employee who can administer seizure rescue medication. That law takes effect in July.

