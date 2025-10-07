Lee County will contract out its animal control services

Owner Jason Lessel already contracts with several area towns and said the agreement takes the burden off the Sheriff’s Office.

‘Basically, any of the ordinances, we can go make the report, we will do ordinance citations, anything we see that might be criminal, we contact the sheriff’s department and get them to our location,” Lessel said.

Five animal control officers were sworn in to answer calls in Lee County. The Board of Supervisors approved the agreement during its regular meeting on Monday, October 5.

District Five Supervisor Barry Parker says having dedicated animal control officers will not only free up deputies but will also be more efficient for the county and safer for residents.