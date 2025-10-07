Lee County will contract out its animal control services
The agreement is meant to lessen the burden on deputies while allowing for more efficiency and flexibility
LEE COUNTY, MISS. (WCBI) – A new agreement allows North Mississippi Animal Care and Control Associates to provide animal control services for unincorporated parts of Lee County.
Owner Jason Lessel already contracts with several area towns and said the agreement takes the burden off the Sheriff’s Office.
‘Basically, any of the ordinances, we can go make the report, we will do ordinance citations, anything we see that might be criminal, we contact the sheriff’s department and get them to our location,” Lessel said.
Five animal control officers were sworn in to answer calls in Lee County. The Board of Supervisors approved the agreement during its regular meeting on Monday, October 5.
District Five Supervisor Barry Parker says having dedicated animal control officers will not only free up deputies but will also be more efficient for the county and safer for residents.
“We have a big problem in the county, a lot of abandoned animals, mainly dogs. We are trying to get control of it. Humane Society, they are overwhelmed,” Supervisor Parker said.
For now, the ordinance only covers dangerous, injured, neglected or abandoned dogs. Parker said Supervisors may look at revising the ordinance. In the meantime, Lessel and his team are ready to get to work.
“It helps officers as well, if they have emergency situations, they can dispatch us and we can take care of the problem will help county with nuisance, neglect, we can help there,” said Katilyn Foreman.
The contract will be reviewed on a yearly basis.