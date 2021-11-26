Lee County woman died during a house fire

LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A woman from Lee County died in a house fire this morning.

Around 5:30 AM, Mooreville Fire Department arrived at Drive 1339 where the home was burning.

After extinguishing the fire, firefighters discovered 63-year-old Sarah Dempsey in her bedroom.

Dempsey died from the blaze.

The Lee County Coroner’s office, The State Fire Marshall, Lee County Sheriff’s Department, and Mooreville Fire department are investigating the cause of the fire.