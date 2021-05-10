LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A woman is facing several charges, including child abuse, after a break-in at a home in Lee County.

Deputies responded to the burglary call last Wednesday on County Road 231 in Guntown. The homeowner reportedly returned home to find a woman and a small child on her balcony.

Deputies arrested Kimberly Whitehorn and took the child to the emergency room. She was treated for multiple injuries to her face and body.

Whiteborn was on probation with the Department of Corrections. She’s now charged with four counts of child abuse and one count each of burglary, possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, and possession of a controlled substance.

A justice court judge set her bond at 1-million dollars.

The child is in the custody of Child Protective Services.