Lee high school alumni spend class reunion viewing their old stomping grounds.

It was a reunion with a twist. The high school is being converted into an apartment complex called Lofts at Lee.

LOWNDES COUNTY,Miss. (WCBI)- It’s always nice to take a stroll down memory lane.

Lee High School classes of 1979 and 1989 spent their class reunions viewing their old stomping grounds.

It can be hard to adapt to change, however, class members were excited to see the new developments of what was once a place they’ve spent many years learning…

Keeping the old to make something new.

That’s what class members of Lee High School are saying after visiting their old turf.

Alumni ,like Wanda Wonderbrooks , says walking through the school made her think of the good times.

” It was a really interesting feeling. I felt like, I’ve walked these halls before. I saw myself sitting in the classrooms, sitting in the chairs. I saw the teachers that have stood there and it was great to re-live that history,” said Wonderbrooks.

” I remember being in the breezeway that’s connected the gym and the main building and so that was where a-lot of activity took place so that was one of the areas we used to hang out. Definitely bringing back a-lot of memories and it’s just fun to be able to do this with other class mates and just take a look at everything and kind of go back,” said class member Anita Perkins.

Rooms that once held books and desks will now hold beds and appliances…

While a few alumni trace back their classroom memories…others are focusing on the extracurricular they were involved in.

” I was a swimmer in high school so I spent a-lot of time at the pool, “said class member David Campbell.

” I was a basketball, volleyball, softball..did everything gym. It’s good to see my old classmates. One of my best friends is here, we played every sport under the sun together so it’s really good to see people you haven’t seen in awhile,” class member Barbara Mooney.

Even though the Lee High is being transformed into an apartment complex , class members are appreciative that the architects decided to keep the same floor plan of the high school.

” It’s nice to see that they’ve took something old and going to create something new with it, ” said Wonderbrooks.

” I actually love the idea of the lofts and apartments in this because this apart of history in Columbus, it’s been around forever, “said Mooney.

There will be 20 apartments that will be available to rent by the end of October 2019.