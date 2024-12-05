Lee-Itawamba Library System releases five year strategic plan

Goals include people, funding, space, outreach and programming

TUPELO, MISS. (WCBI) – When he came on board as the new executive director of the Lee Itawamba Library System, Philip Shackelford knew it was time to update the system’s long range plan.

After working with staff and the community, the strategic, five year plan was finalized.

“Now the hard work begins,” Shackelford said.

The strategic plan looks at five key areas, with people at the top of the list.

“Libraries are about people, that is what we want to make sure we are serving the needs of the community , but also doing what we need to do on the backend to make sure our team is best prepared to do what we need to do, that includes professional development, to working on pay and salary structure,” he said.

Another component of the long range plan is outreach. And that includes marketing. Shackelford said it is important in this age of information to let people know the library is as relevant as ever.

“It is important to recognize the central role libraries play, not only in serving a wide demographic of people, but the role libraries play in facilitating growth and being part of the economic development conversation, quality of life,” Shackelford said.

Other focal points include programming, the library has a number of programs and activities , and Shackelford wants to expand those. Making the best use of existing facilities is also on the list, with funding rounding out the five categories.

“That includes developing a long range fundraising plan, which brings together different groups, who help the library,” he said.

Shackelford said each goal will be broken down into one year action plans, with specific objectives each year.

Shackelford also said he would like to increase staff in the Lee Itawamba Library System.