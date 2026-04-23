Lee-Itawamba Library System sees usage boom and big economic impact for the area

Philip Shackelford, executive director and CEO of the Lee Itawamba System, says the foot traffic has been compared to a popular fast food restaurant.

‘Someone remarked to me not too long ago, said, “‘Y’all are busier than Chic Fil A’ I will take that,” Shackelford said.

Over the past two years, the library system has seen an 81 percent increase in summer reading signups, and an 11 percent increase in program attendance.

And it helps keep money in the pockets of patrons.

‘That is almost my favorite story to tell, when we look at what patrons are able to save by choosing the library, our patrons saved more than 2 point one million dollars last year, by choosing the library, instead of going to retail,” he said.

Saving library patrons 2 million dollars is a big deal, but the library system’s economic for the community goes even deeper.

‘We collect data and run it down to the Mississippi Development Authority and they run it through their system and produce a report and we had a positive economic impact of over 6 point 65 million dollars last year, which gets that patron savings, but translates over into salaries we pay, the purchases we make and the impact across the two counties we serve, it strengthens public budgets, goes to retail, we are having a tremendous impact and we are proud to tell that story,” Shackelford said.

The library system has even hired a full time employee for the Bookmobile. The report also highlights the strong support from the community, and the Friends of the Library.