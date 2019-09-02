Leigh Mall to be auctioned off

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – If you are free for three days in mid-October and have at least an extra $1.5 million on hand, you can buy the Leigh Mall.

Commercial realty auction company Ten-X is in charge of selling the shopping complex. The auction flyer said the mall has just over 311 thousand square feet of rentable space.

The firm points out the 30-acre site would be prime for de-malling but also said the addition of Hobby Lobby and Planet Fitness proves Leigh Mall is still viable as it currently sits.

Day one of the three-day auction is October 15.