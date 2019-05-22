Leonardo DiCaprio narrates climate change doc trailer

HBO released the trailer for Leonardo DiCaprio’s upcoming environmental documentary Wednesday, which also coincided with International Biodiversity Day. DiCaprio produced and narrated “Ice on Fire,” which “offers hope that we can actually stave off the worst effects of global warming,” according to an HBO press release.

“The melting of the world’s snow and ice has now triggered multiple climate tipping points, especially increasing levels of methane,” DiCaprio narrates in the trailer. “Scientists have discovered solutions, giving us a chance at reversing climate change. But the clock is ticking.”

The documentary highlights innovations created to slow down the escalating climate crisis, which has had devastating effects in the Arctic, fueling flooding and droughts globally. It follows scientists, farmers and innovators working to reduce carbon in the atmosphere around the world, from Norway to Costa Rica to Alaska. In a tweet promoting the trailer, DiCaprio called those innovations “never-before-seen solutions.”

“My partners and I made ICE ON FIRE to give a voice to the scientists and researchers who work tirelessly every day on the front lines of climate change,” DiCaprio said in a press release. “We wanted to make a film that depicts the beauty of our planet while highlighting much-needed solutions across renewable energy and carbon sequestration.”

The filmmakers traveled all over the world searching for promising environmental initiatives, including reforestation projects, community gardens, underwater kelp farms and machines that pull CO2 out of the air and turn it into rocks.

While the film captures the urgency of the planet’s current climate situation, filmmakers hope that audiences come away from the documentary feeling like there are more opportunities for solutions than ever before.

“I hope audiences will be inspired to take action to protect our beautiful planet,” DiCaprio said.

DiCaprio has been a vocal environmental activist for years through the Leonardo DiCaprio Foundation, which partners with projects that protect vulnerable wildlife from extinction. He’s produced several documentaries on climate change and animal rights, including “The 11th hour,” “Sea of Shadows,” “Cowspiracy,” “Catching the Sun,” “Before the Flood,” “The Ivory Game,” “A Plastic Ocean” and “Virunga.”

“Ice on Fire” is produced by Leonardo DiCaprio, George DiCaprio and Mathew Schmid, and directed by Leila Conners. It premiered Wednesday at the Cannes Film Festival and debuts on HBO June 11.