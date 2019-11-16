Leonid meteor shower peaks this weekend

If you step outside over the next couple of nights and look up to the sky, you may see more than just stars.

The Leonid meteor shower occurs throughout the month of November each year, peaking on the nights of November 16th, 17th, and 18th. Astronomers say that 10 to 15 meteors can be seen every hour in ideal conditions.

For the best chance of spotting a shooting star, you should go to an area away from city lights and look away from the moon. Allow your eyes up to 30 minutes to adjust to the darkness.

The Leonid meteors are debris left over by comet Temple-Tuttle, which passes Earth ever 33 years. These meteors are some of the fastest observed and can reach speeds over 40 miles per second as they enter the atmosphere.