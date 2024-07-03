Leroy’s Landing boat ramp plans to reopen Fourth of July weekend

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Leroy’s Landing will be open to the Fourth of July boaters this weekend.

Repairs have been made to the popular boat ramp.

The county anticipates it to be open by the weekend.

This is the boating area on Highway 182 across the Tenn-Tom Waterway.

Last month, a large piece of equipment coming off of a barge shifted and fell onto the ramp.

Several places were damaged and it has been closed until the repairs were made.

