Less Humid Air Arrives

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Finally, some drier air! Sunday’s humidity will be very low by July standards.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and calm. Temperatures will be a bit cooler than normal. Overnight lows drop into the upper 60s, feeling comfortable outside!

SUNDAY: Lots of sunshine and less humid! You may notice a northerly breeze as well. It’s going to be a beautiful day! Don’t take it for granted; we don’t get days like this very often in July. Highs in the upper 80s to near 90°. Make plans to get outside!

NEXT WEEK: Mostly sunny and dry for much of the week. Temperatures will creep back into the low 90s on Monday, then possibly reach the mid-90s on Tuesday and Wednesday. It’ll start to feel more humid by Wednesday as moisture increases. Overall, a nice week! At this point, rain chances look slim to none, but we’ll see how the forecast evolves in the coming days.