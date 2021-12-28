Less turbulence for GTRA passengers

No flight cancellations out of Golden Triangle Regional Airport

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – For thousands of air travelers the trip home has become “The Nightmare After Christmas”.

Nationwide, close to 4,000 flights have been canceled. Many of those were due to staff shortages, with crews calling in sick due to COVID-19.

Weather was also a factor in some of the delays.

But Matt Dowell, Deputy Director at Golden Triangle Regional Airport, says travelers through their terminal have been able to avoid both of those issues.

“We’re very fortunate here at GTR that Delta Airlines to and from Atlanta have not been affected by cancellation. We’ve had a strong traveling time this December. We’ve had about 80% load factors, so, a lot of travelers using GTR, and luckily not being affected going to and from Atlanta from GTR with the cancellations”

GTR did experience one delay, but no canceled flights Sunday or Monday.