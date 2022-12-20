Libraries in the Golden Triangle continue to serve the community

GOLDEN TRIANGLE (WCBI) – In our fast-paced world, many people think that libraries are a thing of the past.

Libraries are still a center of the community, sharing knowledge with all those who come through the doors.

They’re in the nooks and crannies of your community.

Filling them with history, fairytales, and stories of your own.

Erin Busbea found her love for the library when she began volunteering at the age of 15.

Flipping ahead a few pages, and now she’s the Director of the Columbus Public Library and the plot of the library’s story is still developing.

“The biggest change of course is technology. Technology is always changing and that is something that we do have to keep up with. Thankfully our funding is really great through the city and the county so we are able to keep our technology up, ” said Busbea.

Busbea said today’s libraries are as much about access and information. And her staff has a vital role in getting people connected.

“We also have computers for people who come in. We have staff available to help create resumes, and apply for jobs because now you can’t apply for a job without doing it online, ” said Busbea.

The Columbus Lowndes Public Library is also one of 68 libraries in the Mississippi Library Partnership.

That partnership allows patrons here access to the resources of those other locations with just their library card.

The best part about it is everything is free.

Librarian Jayme Evans at the Bryan Public Library in West Point said the neat part about the MSP.

“You can pick up a book here and drop it off at any of those locations or you can request a book and if you don’t have it we can get it for you and of course, it is all free of charge,” said Evans.

Many libraries also offer a safe and warm place for those who may be in need.

“We are one of the places where you can just come in for free. You are not expected to buy anything. You’re not even expected to interact with us. If you need a place to come in and be warm for a few hours we are there for that,” said Evans.

If you are looking to give back to your local library the best thing you can do is donate.

“We love donations. We take book donations, we take DVD donations, we take monetary donations,” said Busbea.

The Columbus and Bryan Public libraries offer many programs for all ages.

The next time you are looking for something fun and free, don’t count out your local library.

