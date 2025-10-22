Licenses on hold for cosmetologists and barbers

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – If you’re looking to start a business in cosmetology or barbering in the next couple of months, you may have to change your plans.

It’s been more than a year since the Mississippi State Board of Cosmetology and Barbering has had a board.

This came after both agencies merged in Spring 2024.

In the meantime, temporary rules have been in place.

Those rules expired on Tuesday, October 21.

“With those rules expiring, the board office and the board itself lose the ability to do some of the things that it needs to do. And some of those important things is, of course, licensing new practitioners of cosmetology, barbering, aesthetics, nail technology,” said MSBCB Executive Director Catherine Bell.

That also means no new licenses for instructors.

I spoke with local instructor Courtney Harris on Tuesday at the salon Transformations by Karletta in Columbus.

She teaches online and at a number of schools around the Golden Triangle.

“There is a void in the education when we have this problem. Actually, I am surprised this is going on. We do not have a board, so therefore, there are some restrictions against the Board of Cosmetology right now,” said Harris.

New schools and businesses are also on hold.

“Part of the licensing process is the inspection of that and the compliance with the sanitation rules. And with that piece going away, we lose the ability to even issue establishment licenses,” said Bell.

The passing scores for the state exams are determined by the rules, but until new rules and a board are set in place, nothing is finalized.

MSBCB Executive Director Catherine Bell said they are still admitting tests and will get a numerical score.

However, the official results will remain pending.

“When there is not a board or when the classes and also state examinations are halted, the students can be discouraged and deter them to continue this education,” said Harris.

“We are waiting on the governor to appoint board members. The unofficial answer that I’ve received from his office is that he is not planning to make any board appointments until the legislature is seated,” said Bell.

That won’t be until January.

Businesses like hair braiding and makeup do not require a license.

Bell encourages the public to contact the office if they have any more questions and to sign up for their newsletter for updates.

