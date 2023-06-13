Lieutenant Governor makes last stop on campaign trail in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Columbus was the latest stop on the campaign trail for Lieutenant Governor Delbert Hosemann.

Hosemann spoke to the Lowndes County Republican Women at Lion Hills.

The Lieutenant Governor touted his record in his first term, including a budget surplus, lower taxes, more money for infrastructure maintenance and construction, and, in the county that has seen the single largest business deal negotiated, economic development.

Hosemann also focused on his conservative values as he made his case for a second term.

He faces two challengers, Tiffany Longino, and Chris McDaniel, in the August 8 Republican Primary.

