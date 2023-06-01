Lieutenant Governor travels across area to campaign for 2nd term in office

FULTON, Miss. (WCBI) – Lieutenant Governor Delbert Hosemann is crisscrossing the area making his case for a second term.

Lieutenant Governor Hosemann stopped at the offices of the Itawamba County Development Council this afternoon to talk with voters. Hosemann said during the past four years, he has led efforts to downsize state government and has paid down more than $500 million in debt.

Hosemann also said there will be some help for rural hospitals that were expecting more money from a bill lawmakers passed last session. The Lieutenant Governor said the federal regulations were not crystal clear regarding how that money, from the American Rescue Plan Act, could be used.

“When we did that you could use ARPA money for premium pay, they had to pay nurses more during COVID. That was going to be part of this dollar amount, well the federal government has disallowed that, so our position is whatever is not used, or people who don’t get their share of the $103 million, we will make it up in January,” said Hosemann.

The Lieutenant Governor faces State Senator Chris McDaniel in the August Republican primary.

