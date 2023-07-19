Life beyond bars: Charges dropped against 4 people in murder case

In 2015, Jonathan Shumaker, Elizabeth Reed, and brothers Joshua and Justin Williams were charged in connection with the murder of Kristopher Haywood at the Local Express Service Station in Macon.

NOXUBEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – It’s been over a month since new evidence in an eight-year-old murder case in Noxubee County led to charges against four people being dropped.

In 2015, Jonathan Shumaker, Elizabeth Reed, and brothers Joshua and Justin Williams were charged in connection with the murder of Kristopher Haywood at the Local Express Service Station in Macon.

After years of battling for their freedom, three of the four are now navigating life without charges hanging over their heads.

During an exclusive interview with a family member of the Williams brothers, we learned more about their long journey,

Melissa Callahan said she was headed on vacation when she got the call that her two nephews had been arrested in connection with an armed robbery and murder in Noxubee County.

“They are my nephews but it was like somebody just reached into my heart and tore out two parts of it. It was devastating. It hurt really really bad,” said Callahan.

Growing up her nephews were complete opposites. Justin Williams was outgoing and Joshua Williams was more reserved but both kids were good at heart.

It was after her first conversation with them behind bars that she knew the four were innocent.

“I went and spoke with Justin and I knew he was innocent. I knew that this was something worth fighting for his freedom not just his but the other kids’ as well was something I had to do,” said Callahan.

Joshua Williams was 17 years old, and Justin Williams was 19 years old when their lives behind bars began.

The teenagers missed out on some of life’s biggest milestones and they will never be able to get that time back.

“They missed out on a lot of things that normal kids get to see, do, experience, and have, you know. They missed that and that can never be replaced, so therefore when they were released things are challenging for them. Life is challenging. They have a lot of struggles to endure,” said Callahan.

Now, eight years later, Callahan said Joshua Williams is still figuring out this new life of his.

“He has a family and he is married now and he’s happy for the most part as far as that it’s good but it’s just a struggle with a job and things at home,” said Callahan

Justin Williams is still serving time for separate charges but is hopeful for the day he can come home.

“He hopes to have a normal life and hopes to have a family and stay out of trouble. He doesn’t want to be a career criminal; he wants to get his life together,” said Callahan.

While it has been a long journey Callahan said it was their faith that kept them hopeful for her nephew’s freedom, and will continue to give them strength during this transition.

“I just feel like the life that they have ahead of them will be a good one,” said Callahan.

There have been no updates at this time if law enforcement has any leads on who was responsible for the murder.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and Twitter