Life comes full circle for a nursing home resident

WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – It’s a full circle moment for a local nursing home resident.

Leerene Williams, a former nurse aid at Dugan Home, is now the one being cared for at her old stomping grounds.

“It just feels like home to me, and it’s about the same way I’d be if I was at home,” said Williams.

The 94-year-old was the first nursing assistant to ever work at Dugan Home in West Point.

She was there when it was first built in 1967, and now, she’s a resident.

“I started out by myself, doing all the patients by myself. I was working the whole hall,” said Williams.

Williams managed 12 to 13 residents on her own until another nurse was hired.

“Two of us had to pick the people up and put them in the tub and give them a bath and take them out, wipe them off and put the clothes on or the pajamas,” said Williams.

At the nursing home, she sings in the choir, attends Bible study, and takes every opportunity to be a part of the community they have built there.

“I love it. I’m not able to go home and my parents, they are not able to take care of all my needs, so I’m just satisfied being here,” said Williams.

Dugan Healthcare nurses said the community helps with the home’s activities for the residents.

