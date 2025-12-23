Lineman remains hospitalized after being electrocuted in Benton Co.

BENTON COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) -A Mississippi Utility Department Lineman remains hospitalized after being shocked.

CBS affiliate, WREG, reports the lineman was working in Benton County when he was shocked on Friday, December 18.

The worker who has not been identified was airlifted to Memphis in critical condition.

It’s been reported that the lineman has worked for the Holly Springs Utility Department for 8 years.

The accident happened along Canan Road just south of Highway 72

